Chennai round of cookery contest held

Over 450 persons participated in the regional round of “The Hindu Our State Our Taste” cookery competition at the Ambassador Pallava Hotel in the city on Saturday. P. Indira, resident of MKB Nagar, won the competition.

The runners up were Hadhiya Begum of Perumbakkam, P. Vimal of Thoraipakkam and Gayathri of Kolathur. The competition, “The Hindu Our State Our Taste - Season II” was organised by The Hindu Group to celebrate the versatility of Tamil cuisine, its tradition, culture and to identify a Master Chef.The Hindu Group will organise the exclusive cookery contest in various parts of the State. The event is being held in two phases — the prelims at 15 locations and the Grand Finale in Chennai.

The participants can cook their favourite dish that represents the flavour of Tamil Nadu at home and bring it to the venue.

The dishes, including vegetarian, non-vegetarian, starters, main course, snacks and dessert, will be judged by a panel headed by Chef Damu, selecting the three best cooks from each city for the grand cook-off in Chennai. Every regional winner gets to take home Vidiem products worth ₹20,000, first prize ₹10,000, second prize ₹6,000 and third prize ₹4,000.