ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai retail outlet sealed for selling breast milk

Updated - June 01, 2024 03:04 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 02:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Food Safety department to check sale across the State

The Hindu Bureau

File photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A retail outlet in Madhavaram was sealed by the Food Safety Department of Tamil Nadu for illegally selling breast milk, on May 31. The department has taken up checks across the State to check the sale of breast milk on June 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Jegadish Chandra Bose, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Tiruvallur said that they had received a complaint from the Central FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) team on May 21 that breast milk was being sold at an outlet in Madhavaram near Chennai. Based on this, they were monitoring the retail outlet located at K.K.R. Garden, Madhavaram. When they visited the shop, they found bottles labelled as “breast milk.”

“The vendor had obtained FSSAI license to sell protein powder. He was selling 50 ml of breastmilk for ₹500. This is against the law. We have sealed the outlet. We have lifted samples and are waiting for the report,” Dr. Bose said. The officials have issued notice to the vendor for the violation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A complaint has been lodged against the 38-year-old vendor with the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In line with this, the Food Safety department has taken up checks across the State and has requested the public to inform them in case they spot instances of unauthorised selling of breastmilk. Action would be taken on violators under the Food Safety and Standards Act, officials said.

P. Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety, Chennai, said the public can call or WhatsApp on 94440 42322.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US