GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Chennai retail outlet sealed for selling breast milk

Tamil Nadu Food Safety department to check sale across the State

Updated - June 01, 2024 03:04 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 02:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo for representational purpose only.

File photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A retail outlet in Madhavaram was sealed by the Food Safety Department of Tamil Nadu for illegally selling breast milk, on May 31. The department has taken up checks across the State to check the sale of breast milk on June 1.

M. Jegadish Chandra Bose, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Tiruvallur said that they had received a complaint from the Central FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) team on May 21 that breast milk was being sold at an outlet in Madhavaram near Chennai. Based on this, they were monitoring the retail outlet located at K.K.R. Garden, Madhavaram. When they visited the shop, they found bottles labelled as “breast milk.”

“The vendor had obtained FSSAI license to sell protein powder. He was selling 50 ml of breastmilk for ₹500. This is against the law. We have sealed the outlet. We have lifted samples and are waiting for the report,” Dr. Bose said. The officials have issued notice to the vendor for the violation.

A complaint has been lodged against the 38-year-old vendor with the police.

In line with this, the Food Safety department has taken up checks across the State and has requested the public to inform them in case they spot instances of unauthorised selling of breastmilk. Action would be taken on violators under the Food Safety and Standards Act, officials said.

P. Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety, Chennai, said the public can call or WhatsApp on 94440 42322.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.