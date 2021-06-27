Chennai records fewer than 10 COVID-19 deaths after several weeks

Tamil Nadu logs 5,415 fresh cases; number of patients under treatment stands at 44,924.

After several weeks, Chennai recorded fewer than 10 deaths on Saturday. Across the State, 148 persons, including two teenagers, succumbed to the infection, taking the toll due to COVID-19 to 32,199.

The city registered nine deaths, taking its toll to 8,152. There were 19 deaths in Vellore, 13 in Erode and 11 in Salem. Coimbatore, too, reported nine deaths, taking its toll to 2,003. Mostly, deaths that had occurred over the previous three to four days are recorded in the day’s bulletin.

Registering a further dip in fresh cases, Tamil Nadu logged 5,415 cases. So far, 24,60,747 persons have tested positive. Of the fresh cases, Coimbatore reported 671 cases, followed by Erode (574), Salem (369) and Tiruppur (337). Chennai’s daily count stood at 314. There were 260 cases in Thanjavur and 254 in Chengalpattu. A total of 20 districts recorded fewer than 100 cases each.

The total number of patients now under treatment stood at 44,924. Across the State, 7,661 persons were discharged.

Two teenagers succumbed to the infection. A 16-year-old girl from Tirunelveli was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai on June 21 with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing. She died of COVID-19 pneumonia on June 26.

A 17-year-old boy from Theni who had bronchial asthma died soon after arrival at the Theni Medical College Hospital. His sample returned positive for COVID-19 on June 22. His death was due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A centenarian, who had hypertension, was among those who died. A resident of Cuddalore, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on June 12 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for four days. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia on June 25.

In the last 24 hours, 1,70,963 samples were tested.