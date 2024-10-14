GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai rains: Holiday for schools, colleges on October 15; work from home for IT employees

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday instructed the authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts

Updated - October 14, 2024 01:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of rains in Chennai

File photo of rains in Chennai | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

In light of the heavy rain forecast, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (October 14, 2024) instructed the authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

The Chief Minister also instructed the authorities to issue an advisory to allow employees of IT companies in these districts to work from home from October 15 to 18, an official release said.

Mr. Stalin on Monday chaired a meeting in the Secretariat to review monsoon preparedness. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal were among the attendees.

On Sunday (13 October, 2024), the Tamil Nadu government had alerted District Collectors about the weather prediction till October 17, further instructing them to ensure precautionary measures and maintain law and order to avert any untoward incident.

The State government also listed out the expected impact in the districts, which included the possibilities of traffic disruption, water-logging in low-lying areas, road blocks due to falling of trees/branches, damages in informal settlements, increased water levels in waterbodies, and landslips in hilly areas.

Published - October 14, 2024 01:27 pm IST

