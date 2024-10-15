ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai rains: Holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, three neighbouring districts on October 16

Published - October 15, 2024 04:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

In view of the heavy rains expected on October 16, an advisory has been issued to private companies to allow their employees to work from home

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles and pedestrians wade through a waterlogged 100ft Road in Vadapalani on October 15, 2024. In view of heavy rain anticipated on October 16, 2024, the Tamil Nadu government has declared holiday for schools and colleges. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

In view of the heavy rain prediction, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) instructed authorities to declare a rain holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

According to an official press release, a public holiday has been declared in government offices and PSUs in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

Tamil Nadu rains LIVE updates

However, in view of the ongoing relief operations, essential services of key departments of the government would function, it said. “Shops and commercial establishments would function as usual”.

In view of the heavy rains expected on Wednesday (October 16), an advisory has been issued to private companies to allow their employees to work from home, it said.

