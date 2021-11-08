Chennai rains | High Court to hold virtual hearings

The work would be allotted to alternative benches, if some judges were unable to conduct virtual courts, the notification said.

The virtual court mode, which came into extensive use across the State since March 2020 due to the lockdown to fight COVID-19, has come in handy during heavy rains in Chennai and three other contiguous districts. Even though the State government has declared holiday for its offices on Monday, the High Court has decided to function online.

It was announced on Sunday that all State government offices, except for those involved in essential services such as milk and electricity, would not be functioning on Monday due to a bad weather forecast. The government also announced holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

However, a notification issued by the Registry on November 8, 2021, stated that the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai would continue to function in a restricted manner on the virtual mode on Monday. It also stated that if some judges were unable to conduct virtual courts, then the work would be allotted to alternative benches.

The notification published on the High Court's website clarified that final hearing cases would be taken up only if lawyers or litigants representing both sides were present in the virtual hearing. The functioning of City Civil Courts, Magistrate courts and Family Courts in Chennai would also be governed on the same lines.

A decision on the functioning of criminal and family courts in other districts would be taken by the respective Principal District and Sessions Judges depending upon the weather situation prevailing in those districts, the notification said.