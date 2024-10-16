GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai rains: Food to be provided free of cost at Amma Canteens on October 16 and 17

People residing in low-lying areas have been shifted to relief camps, and the Chennai Corporation is providing them with food and all other assistance, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said

Updated - October 16, 2024 11:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A Chennai Corporation worker distributes food at Pudupet in Chennai on Wednesday

A Chennai Corporation worker distributes food at Pudupet in Chennai on Wednesday | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

In light of the floods in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said food would be provided free of cost at Amma Canteens on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) and Thursday (October 17, 2024).

Also read | Rains update: Highlights on October 16, 2024

Free food would be provided in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) zones and other areas, he said, in a social media post.

The monsoon-related relief work is going on in full swing, Mr. Stalin said, adding that people residing in low-lying areas have been shifted to relief camps. The Chennai Corporation is providing them with food and all other assistance, he said.

Published - October 16, 2024 11:08 am IST

Related Topics

Chennai / rains / flood / Monsoon / Tamil Nadu / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.