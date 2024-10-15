Chennai rains: AIADMK, AMMK criticise DMK for ‘no action’

The AIADMK and AMMK on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) criticised the ruling DMK for allegedly failing to take action to safeguard the people of Chennai from the adverse impact of heavy rains.

AIADMK organisation secretary and former Minister D. Jayakumar in a social media post pointed out that prices of essential commodities had “risen sharply” and the commodities were available in “short supply.” No removal of silt from tanks, canals and the mouth of Buckingham Canal’s backwater in Muttukadu. Yet, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, also the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, had been considering the rainfall as an “instrument for self-advertisement.” The former Minister called upon people to help each other, transcending barriers of language, religion and caste.

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said the hardship being experienced by people of Chennai on account of rainfall had “exposed” the DMK regime for having taken no action to protect them despite going on record about meetings taken and statements issued based on advisory of the Meteorological department.

In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Dhinakaran that if the Greater Chennai Corporation, which had hiked property tax rates and other charges, had paid greater attention to works of storm water drains, there would not have been this much damage. At least, hereafter, the State government and the Corporation should devote to the execution of works.

