Chennai police inspector shot dead in Rajasthan while trying to nab suspects

The Madhuravoyal Law and Order Inspector S. Periyapandi was shot dead in Rajasthan when he was trying to catch the suspects in the Kolathur burglary that took place a few weeks ago.

Nathuram from Pali district in Rajasthan and his associate Choudhary from Jodhpur were allegedly involved in the burglary at a pawn shop in Kolathur. They had drilled a hole on the ceiling and looted the valuables.

Following this, a special team was formed and they went to Rajasthan to nab the suspects. On Wednesday morning, the team went to a godown in Rampura Kalan village within Jaithran police station limits in Bali district, where the suspects were hiding.

When Mr. Periyapandi and team tried to nab them, Nathuram and his aides fired at them. While Mr. Periyapandi was shot dead, Kolathur Inspector T.M. Munisekar was injured.

City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan told The Hindu, one of the suspects snatched Mr. Periyapandi's pistol from him and shot him dead from a close range.

"At around 2.30 am, the police team nabbed main accused[sic] Nathuram and Devaram. The persons who were living with him in the premises opposed the team from arresting (the suspects) and a scuffle ensued between both sides. Physical blows (were) exchanged between them. One of accused beat and Munisekar fell down. In the melee, one of the accused snatched the pistol from him and opened fire on Periyapandi's chest at a close range," he said.

"We got in touch with Rajasthan ADGP N.R.K.Reddy, who assured all assistance to nab the suspects," Mr. Viswanathan said.

Senior police officers are expected to go to Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced Rs. 1 crore compensation to Mr. Periyapandi's family.

Born in 1969, Mr. Periyapandi joined the force in 2000 as a direct Sub-Inspector. He was promoted as an Inspector on January 21, 2014.

(With inputs from R. Sivaraman)