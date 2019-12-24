Chennai police file cases against M. K Stalin and 8,000 others for anti-CAA protests

The city police have registered cases under three sections of the Indian Penal Code against DMK President M K Stalin and 8,000 others who took part in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act held in the city on Tuesday.

On Monday, Mr. Stalin led the rally and was accompanied by Congress leader P. Chidambaram, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, CPI(M) State unit secretary K. Balakrishnan, DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazagham leader M.H. Jawahirullah.

The party cadres had gathered near Thalamuthu Natrajan Maligai, a government building in Egmore, and headed towards Rajarathinam stadium, where the leaders addressed the rally. The rally was conducted despite the Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan rejecting permission for it.

The Madras High Court had ordered that if the rally is held without police permission, it should be recorded using drone cameras so that the political leaders concerned could be made liable for, violence, if any.

On Tuesday, cases were filed against Mr. Stalin and 8,000 others under sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and under the City Police Act.

Meanwhile, a special court to hear cases relating to MLAs and MPs has summoned Mr. Stalin and seven others to appear before the Court on December 26. This is in connection with cases filed against them for holding protests, demanding the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board.