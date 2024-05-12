Chennai police detain Savukku Shankar under Goondas Act

The Chennai City Police on May 12 detained YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar under the Goondas Act.

The order to detain him under the Act was served to him in the Coimbatore Central prison.

A senior officer of the City Police said the Central Crime Branch (CCB) had arrested Mr. Shankar, who is presently lodged in the Coimbatore prison, based on a complaint lodged by an official of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for tarnishing the agency’s reputation “using false documents” for a media interview. The CCB, having registered a case and arrested him for forgery and cheating, has detained him under the Goondas Act.

The police officer said a total of seven cases, including the CMDA case, were pending against Mr. Shankar in the CCB. Of these cases, three are under investigation, charge sheets have been filed in two cases, and the remaining two cases are pending trial.

