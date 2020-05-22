Tamil Nadu

Chennai Police Commissioner appeals to public to wear masks

Masks were also distributed to motorists, roadside dwellers

City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan on Friday appealed to people asking them to wear masks in public places and said that police were imposing a fine of Rs. 500 on motorists for not wearing masks.

Accompanied by senior police officers, Mr. Viswanathan inspected the vehicle-check by police personnel near Spencer Plaza on Anna Salai. He saw many motorists driving without masks and the erring motorists were caught by police personnel on duty.

The Commissioner advised motorists to wear masks while coming out of their homes. He also distributed masks to them.

The Police Commissioner on his visit to a place near Parry’s Corner, spotted platform dwellers who were not wearing masks. He distributed masks to them and stressed on the need for wearing masks.

Later talking to reporters, Mr.Viswanathan said, “Public should compulsorily wear mask in public places. The city police personnel have been constantly monitoring the violation and initiating action against violators. This is part of its measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said appealing to the public to compulsorily wear mask.

