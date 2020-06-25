Chennai police chief seeks public cooperation for complete lockdown

The City Police Commissioner, A.K.Viswanathan, on Thursday said that people should extend their cooperation to the government and police personnel in implementing the complete lockdown successfully
Addressing mediapersons here, Mr. Viswanathan said, “With the cooperation of the public, the lockdown has been implemented well. So far 33,201, vehicles have been seized and 36, 568 persons booked for violating prohibitory orders. Likewise, 16,192 cases were booked for failing to wear masks and to adhere to the physical distancing norms.”
“Today is the seventh day of the complete lockdown and still five more days remain. The public should extend their cooperation to the government and police,” said Mr. Viswanathan.
He pointed out that the delivery executives of food aggregators made it a routine to gather at one place and leave the place only after receiving orders. The Commissioner said they had been advised to desist from such acts of gathering at one place and told to maintain physical distancing while standing before the outlets. The shops or any outlets should not sell goods to the customers who did not wear masks, he added.
Asked about the withdrawal of security to the house of DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi in CIT Colony, Mr. Viswanathan said, “The police security was provided to the house of former chief minister [Karunanidhi]. The extension of security was not sought but security has been provided again now.”
