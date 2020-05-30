Chennai police chief greets staff cured of COVID-19

As many as 62 personnel of the Armed Reserve Police who returned for work after being cured of COVID-19 were given a warm reception on Saturday.

Police band played the music and welcomed the personnel at Rajarathinam stadium. City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan and other senior police officers greeted them and handed over certificates of appreciation.

Over 320 personnel, including an Additional Commissioner of Police, two Deputy Commissioners of police, tested positive for COVID-19. Of them, 120 have recovered and were discharged from the hospitals.

Mr. Viswanathan said, “In the city, 102 police personnel were cured of COVID-19 and have once again joined duty. Over 123 personnel in Armed Reserve Police had COVID-19. Of the 123, now 62 have rejoined duty here today.”

“Always at the risk of getting infected, the police personnel, along with other front line medical staff, health workers of Corporation, have been constantly working to ensure physical distancing and maintain law and order to prevent the spread of the pandemic. This kind of reception will boost our personnel besides giving hope to public,” he said.

At the event, he handed over kabasura kudineer to police personnel. Senior police officers, including Additional Commissioner of Police H.M.Jayaram and others, were present on the occasion.