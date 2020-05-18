Chennai police chief greets SI cured of COVID-19

Chennai

18 May 2020 16:43 IST

Viswanatham visited SI Arunachalam at Esplanade police station

City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan on Monday welcomed a 52-year-old police Sub-Inspector who joined duty after being treated for COVID-19.

According to a press release, Sub-Inspector Arunachalam is patrol-in-charge at the Esplanade police station. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital(RGGGH) as he tested positive for COVID-19.

He was discharged from the hospital after he was cured of the disease.

Mr.Viswanathan, accompanied by Additional Commissioner of Police H.M.Jayaram, visited the station and greeted Arunachalam who thanked his senior officers, colleagues and doctors for the care they provided him.