Tamil NaduChennai 18 May 2020 16:43 IST
Comments
Chennai police chief greets SI cured of COVID-19
Updated: 18 May 2020 16:43 IST
Viswanatham visited SI Arunachalam at Esplanade police station
City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan on Monday welcomed a 52-year-old police Sub-Inspector who joined duty after being treated for COVID-19.
According to a press release, Sub-Inspector Arunachalam is patrol-in-charge at the Esplanade police station. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital(RGGGH) as he tested positive for COVID-19.
He was discharged from the hospital after he was cured of the disease.
Mr.Viswanathan, accompanied by Additional Commissioner of Police H.M.Jayaram, visited the station and greeted Arunachalam who thanked his senior officers, colleagues and doctors for the care they provided him.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...