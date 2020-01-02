Chennai police book BJP leaders for unlawful assembly

The Chennai City Police has booked BJP leaders H. Raja, L. Ganesan, Pon. Radhakrishnan and C.P. Radhakrishnan as well as over 300 cadre of the party for staging a dharna on Kamarajar Road off Marina Beach on Wednesday in violation of the prohibitory orders of the police.

Staging a dharna, the group leaders on Wednesday had demanded that the police arrest Tamil orator and writer Nellai Kannan for his alleged call to “finish off “ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The police detained the four main leaders of the state’s BJP unit and took them away to a wedding hall in Mylapore.

Marina Police booked them under sections 143 (Punishment for Unlawful Assembly), 145 (Joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse), and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.