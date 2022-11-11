Chennai Police arrest YouTuber Savukku Shankar in connection with pending cases

The notice of his arrest under the four cases, filed in 2020 and 2021, was served at the Cuddalore prison on November 10, a police official said.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 11, 2022 19:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber Savukku Shankar. Photo: YouTube/Savukku

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber Savukku Shankar, who on Friday got a reprieve from the Supreme Court after it struck down his arrest in a contempt case, was arrested again in connection with four pending cases filed by the Central Crime Branch in 2020 and 2021. 

The notice of his arrest under the four cases, filed by the Cyber Crime Wing of the CCB, was served on him at the Cuddalore Central Prison on Thursday, a senior official of the Greater Chennai Police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Of the four cases, two were filed in May and June of 2020 under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the two others were filed in January 2021 under Sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
politics
crime, law and justice

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app