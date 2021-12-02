Tamil Nadu

Chennai-Mumbai Express turns 100

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway on Wednesday celebrated the centenary of the Chennai-Mumbai Superfast Express train service by cutting a cake and decorating the loco engine and the last two coaches. The popular express train had its maiden journey on December 1, 1921, and was run as Madras-Bombay fast passenger train.

According to a release, the passenger train was later converted into an express service on March 1, 1930, and was made into a superfast service on July 1 last year. The superfast express service, covering 1,284 km, passes through Pune, Solapur, Yadgar, Raichur, Cuddappah, Renigunta and Arakkonam.

Senior railway officials of the Chennai division, including Additional Divisional Railway Managers R. Ananth and Sachin Punetha, took part.


