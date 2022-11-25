Chennai MSME owners go on hunger strike against power tariff increase

November 25, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Chennai MSME Federation, which comprises industrial estates in Chennai and adjoining districts, went on a hunger strike on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. protesting against the electricity tariff hike. The federation represents over 1,00,000 factory owners.

T. Nalangilli, president AIEMA and Chennai MSME Federation, said the main objection was against the increase in fixed charges that had been raised manifold.

“For the past two-and-a-half years, we have been facing countless hardships and many of us are not able to pay the bank loans and other dues. At a time when we are struggling electricity board in Tamil Nadu has increased tariffs,” he said.

“When the Tangedco claims to be self sufficient, it is unfair to implement peak hour surcharge. The LT peak hour charges – this charge is newly introduced for consumption between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The current meters are not able to record hourly consumption. It should be withdrawn immediately,” he demanded.

