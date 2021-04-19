Tamil Nadu

TN man Sivasubramanian Ramann to head SIDBI

Sivasubramanian Ramann | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 19 April 2021 16:47 IST
Updated: 19 April 2021 17:01 IST

Sivasubramanian Ramann took charge on Monday; the appointment is for a period of three years

Sivasubramanian Ramann from Tamil Nadu has taken charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the principal financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The appointment is for a period of three years from Monday.

Advertising
Advertising

Before this, Mr. Ramann served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National E- Governance Services Ltd. (NeSL), India’s first information utility. Prior to joining NeSL, Mr. Ramann was the Principal Accountant General of Jharkhand from 2015-2016. He has also held the position of Executive Director with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), while he was on deputation from the government of India from 2006 to 2013.

Comments
More In Business Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Read more...