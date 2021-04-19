TN man Sivasubramanian Ramann to head SIDBI

CHENNAI

19 April 2021 16:47 IST

Sivasubramanian Ramann took charge on Monday; the appointment is for a period of three years

Sivasubramanian Ramann from Tamil Nadu has taken charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the principal financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The appointment is for a period of three years from Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Before this, Mr. Ramann served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National E- Governance Services Ltd. (NeSL), India’s first information utility. Prior to joining NeSL, Mr. Ramann was the Principal Accountant General of Jharkhand from 2015-2016. He has also held the position of Executive Director with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), while he was on deputation from the government of India from 2006 to 2013.