Chennai man hospitalised with burns after touching live wire at Arakkonam train station

April 09, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - RANIPET

The victim, Abilash, climbed on top of a suburban electric train before coming into contact with the wire

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man sustained severe burns after he touched a high-tension (HT) live wire at the Arakkonam railway station on Sunday.

The victim, Abilash, a resident of Chennai, climbed on top of a suburban electric train before coming into contact with the wire. In the impact, he was thrown a few metres away from the stationary train.

Railway officials and the police quickly rushed Abilash to the Government Taluk Hospital in the town. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital at Kilpauk in Chennai.

The Arakkonam Town police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

