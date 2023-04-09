HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai man hospitalised with burns after touching live wire at Arakkonam train station

The victim, Abilash, climbed on top of a suburban electric train before coming into contact with the wire

April 09, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man sustained severe burns after he touched a high-tension (HT) live wire at the Arakkonam railway station on Sunday.

The victim, Abilash, a resident of Chennai, climbed on top of a suburban electric train before coming into contact with the wire. In the impact, he was thrown a few metres away from the stationary train.

Railway officials and the police quickly rushed Abilash to the Government Taluk Hospital in the town. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital at Kilpauk in Chennai.

The Arakkonam Town police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.