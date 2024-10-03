Chennai man arrested in ₹500-crore HIBOX app scam case

The Delhi Police’s IFSO wing has issued a notice to Bollywood actor Rhea Chakroborty, YouTuber Elvish Yadav and comedian Bharti Singh and three other influencers and arrested one in an app-based scam involving a fraud of over ₹500 crore, an officer said on Thursday.

Police received over 127 complaints alleging that many social media influencers and YouTubers promoted the HIBOX mobile application on their pages and lured people into investing through the app, DCP (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari said.

The main accused, Sivaram, a resident of Chennai has been arrested and ₹18 crore has been seized from four of his accounts, the DCP said.

“We received 127 combined complaints and close to 500 complaints of similar modus operandi,” added Mr. Tiwari.

“HIBOX is a mobile application that was part of a well-planned scam through which the accused promised guaranteed returns of one to five per cent daily, amounting to 30 to 90 per cent in a month,” the DCP said.

The app was launched in February 2024 and during the initial five months the investors received high returns. However, from July the app withheld the payments citing technical glitches, legal issues, GST issues, etc., the police said.

“Over 30,000 people invested money into the app,” the DCP added.

“The alleged companies disappeared after closing their office in Noida in Uttar Pradesh,” DCP Tiwari said.

As per the complaint social media influencers and YouTubers, including Saurav Joshi, Abhishek Malhan, Purav Jha, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Lakshay Choudhary, Adarsh Singh, Amit, and Dilraj Singh Rawat promoted the application and lured people into investing through the app. The police have issued a notice to all the influencers who promoted the app.

The police at present are investigating the roles of Easebuzz and Phonepe as the merchant accounts of the fraudsters operating HIBOX and also investigating the role played by their employees as they did not follow the due verification process and bypassed the norms laid down by RBI, the DCP said.

Further, the police have also identified 20 other companies who were involved with the app in money laundering.

