Chennai logs fewer than 500 cases

CHENNAI

19 June 2021 00:02 IST

492 test positive in Chennai; State records 8,633 infections and 287 deaths; 1,73,840 inoculated

After 87 days, Chennai logged fewer than 500 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The city recorded 492 infections, taking its tally to 5,28,322.

The day also marked a fall in the State’s active caseload — after crossing the one-lakh mark on April 24, the number of patients under treatment fell to 89,009. Of these, Coimbatore accounted for the most at 11,644.

Across the State, fresh infections fell below 9,000, with 8,633 people testing positive for the infection. The State saw 287 deaths — 145 in private hospitals and 142 in government facilities. The deceased included a teenager and 12 persons who died at home.

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 fell below 1,000 in Erode after weeks. As many as 964 people tested positive in the district. This left Coimbatore as the sole district with a little over 1,000 cases.

Coimbatore recorded 1,089 cases, Salem clocked in 541 and Tiruppur 481. There were 353 cases in Chengalpattu and 326 in Namakkal. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 24,06,497.

Of the 287 deaths, Chennai accounted for 48. This took the city’s toll to 8,001. There were 30 deaths in Coimbatore, 23 in Salem and 19 in Tiruppur.

The teenager, a 15-year-old boy from Coimbatore, had diabetes, and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College hospital on June 11. He died on June 15 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Friday’s media bulletin recorded 12 deaths that took place in homes. These included people who had co-morbidities and were under home isolation.

A 90-year-old man from Chennai, who had symptoms of cold and cough on May 8, was tested at a private laboratory on May 9. He had diabetes and hypertension and died at home on the same day of testing. His swab returned positive for COVID-19 the next day. Similarly, a 90-year-old woman, who had hypertension and diabetes, died in home isolation on May 29.

A 85-year-old man with fever, cough and breathing difficulty died while in home isolation on May 18. The youngest was a 30-year-old woman from Chennai, who had symptoms of cold and cough and was tested on May 10. A known case of heart disease, she died at home on May 13.

A 56-year-old man from Chennai, who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 1, was admitted to a private hospital and discharged. However, he died at home on May 10.

A total of 19,860 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 22,86,653. As many as 1,70,269 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,73,840 people were vaccinated on Friday. Of these,1,06,072 were in the 18-44 age group. This took the overall coverage to 1,14,62,488.