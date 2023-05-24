HamberMenu
Chennai logs 6 out of 16 fresh cases of COVID-19 in T.N.

May 24, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 16 fresh COVID-19 infections were diagnosed on Wednesday, pushing the tally of active cases to 87. Chennai had the most number of new infections at six. Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari reported two fresh infections each, according to bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health. Other districts that reported fresh cases were Ranipet, Thoothukudi, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi. Two travellers, one from Singapore and another from Malaysia, also tested positive. So far, 36,10,440 persons have tested positive for the infection in the State. In a day, 18 more persons were discharged. Till date, the State has seen 35,72,274 recoveries. No deaths due to the infection were reported in the last 24 hours.

