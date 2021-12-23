Chennai International Film Festival from December 30

CHENNAI

23 December 2021 21:04 IST

121 films from 53 countries to be screened

The 19th edition of the Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF), which will be held from December 30 to January 6, will have 121 films screened from 53 countries this year.

Organised by the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF) in association with PVR and OneMercuri, and supported by the Government of Tamil Nadu, the CIFF is scheduled to open with the Italian drama film Three Floors directed by Nanni Moretti.

For the first time in the festival, films from Kazakhstan, Ghana, Cambodia, Uruguay and Latvia will be screened.

Advertising

Advertising

The organising committee of CIFF announced on Thursday that 11 films have been shortlisted for the Tamil Film Competition by the preview committee. These are Ainthu Unarvugal, Boomika, Karnan, Kattil, Kayamai Kadakka, Maara, Ramae Aandalum Raavane Andaalum, Seththumann, Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum, Thaen, and Udanpirappae.

“There will be six masterclasses organised through the duration of the festival. We want young talents to come and interact with experts from the film industry,” the organisers said.

As a part of the Indian Panorama category, 10 films in Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, and Dimasa are scheduled to be screened.

Concessions are offered on the registration fees for members of film unions, students, and senior citizens. Delegates who wish to register for the festival directly can do so at SDC Anna Cinemas, #21, Anna Salai, Mount Road, from December 27 onwards between 10.30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Online registrations are open at www.icaf.com, www.chennaifilmfest.com , and https://insider.in/19th-chennai-international-film-festival-2021-22/event.