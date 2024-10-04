Chennai air show 2024: Where and how to watch

The Indian Air Force (IAF) would be conducting a mega airshow on the Marina Beach in the city on October 6. The scintillating airshow is being held as part of the 92nd anniversary of the IAF observed on October 8.

In this year’s airshow to be held in the city, 72 types of aircrafts comprising Rafale, SU-30, MIGs, Jaguar and Tejas along with the iconic aerobatic teams of Surya Kiran and Sarang helicopter would be performing manoeuvres and synchronised formation flying.

When is the air show?

The two-hour-long grand air show is slated for Sunday (October 6). The event will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rehearsals

Ahead of the mega air show, three rehearsals have conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Marina Beach in Chennai on October 1, 2 and 4. Nearly 70 aircraft were engaged in the rehearsals. The full and final rehearsal was conducted on Friday (October 4).

Where can you watch the air show?

Spectators who desire to watch the air show in person can gather at the world’s second largest beach, the Marina Beach.

Vantage point

While the air show could be viewed along the stretch of Marina Beach between the Light House and Anna Square, the vantage point would be the shore opposite to Vivekananda House where the dais for the dignitaries would be set up.

Entry

All are welcome. Entry is free.

How to watch the mega air show?

Those who wish to witness the mega air show from the comforts of their homes can tune in to the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan National and Doordarshan Tamil between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Traffic advisory

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has urged the spectators to use Metro Rail and MRTS services to bypass road traffic and arrive at the venue comfortably. Arrive early to secure a good viewing spot.

Limca Book of Records attempt

The scintillating event being organised this year is also an attempt to enter the Limca Book of Records for attracting the largest gathering for an air show. More than 15 lakh spectators are expected to attend.

When did Chennai host air show last?

Way back in 2003, Chennai hosted its first air show by the Indian Air Force. However, the event held 21 years ago was on a small-scale. It was attended by nearly 13 lakh people.

Chief guests

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin are the chief guests of the air show, along with the Chief of the Air Staff — Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, Tamil Nadu Ministers and senior air force officers.

Highlights

Putting out a colourful display, 72 functional and vintage fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters will soar in the Chennai skies. The show will exhibit the might of the pilots of IAF, the fourth largest air force in the world. The aircraft will be deployed from air bases of Tambaram, Arakkonam, Thanjavur, and Sulur.

Tejas — Indian single engine, 4.5 generation delta wing multirole combat aircraft. The smallest and lightest among supersonic and combat aircraft Sukhoi SU-30 MKI — An all-weather air dominance fighter aircraft that can accurately fire air-to-air missiles Rafale — An extremely manoeuvrable, highly agile fighter aircraft Mikoyan MiG-29 — Twin engine fighter aircraft Dakota dc-3 — Historic aircraft which is a part of the vintage fleet of the IAF Chetak — French single engine, light utility helicopter Akash Ganga team — India’s premier military parachute display Surya Kiran aerobatic team — aerobatic demonstration team including two fighter pilots from Chennai - Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi ‘Dusty’ and Group Captain Sidhesh Kartik ‘Sidz’ Sarang team — Showcases operational capabilities of IAF helicopters

Red zone

The Marina Beach and Chennai airport have been declared a ‘Red zone’ for security reasons. Flying of remotely-piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) / drones and any other aerial objects has been banned in the city from October 1 to 6.

Impact on Chennai airport flights

Chennai airport’s flight operations will have an impact from October 1 to 8. On the day of the mega air show, the departure and arrival of 46 flights will be affected.

According to the officials of Airports Authority of India, airlines will reschedule the flights and intimate air passengers, the latter can also reach out and check about the status of the flights.

Parade

On October 8 (Tuesday), marking the establishment of the Indian Air Force in the year 1932, a brief flypast and a parade will be conducted in the premises of Air Force Station Tambaram from 7.45 am to 9 a.m. Entry of public is not allowed.

