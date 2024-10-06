A spectacular aerial display showcasing the prowess and manoeuvrability of the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft over the iconic Marina sky captivated the hearts of Chennaiites who turned up in thousands on a sultry Sunday (October 6, 2024) and witnessed the IAF’s range of new aircraft including Rafale, roar in action.

About 50 aircraft including the supersonic fighter jets Rafale indulged in a formation showering flares. Heritage aircraft Dakota and Harvard, Tejas, SU-30, and Sarang, also, participated in the aerial salute.

The 92nd IAF Day celebration on the Marina, between the Lighthouse and Chennai Port, was witnessed among others by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, state Ministers, Chennai Mayor R. Priya and a host of other dignitaries.

A view of the deserted Chennai Airport due to the IAF Airshow of 92nd Air Force day celebration at Marina beach on October 6, 2024.

A view of the crowd at the Marina Beach watching the 92nd Indian Air Force Day celebrations. Nearly 70 aircrafts including Rafale, indigenously-made light combat aircraft, Tejas, Sukhoi 30 MKI, Sarang helicopter and Surya Kiran aerobatics team participated in Chennai on October 6, 2024.

A view of the Surya Kiran aerobatic team seen during the Indian Air Force celebrations, in Chennai on October 6, 2024

Suryakiiran took to the skies to enthrall the crowd at the Chennai Marina Beach on October 6, 2024.

Indian Air Force's (IAF) aerobatics team 'Sarang' performs during an air show as part of the 92nd anniversary celebrations of IAF, at Marina Beach, in Chennai on October 6, 2024.

Traffic jam on a road as people leave after witnessing the Indian Air Force's (IAF) air show as part of the 92nd anniversary celebrations of IAF, at Marina Beach, in Chennai, on October 6, 2024.