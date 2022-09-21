Chennai hospital to conduct pre-cancerous lesion checks to mark Rose Day today

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 21, 2022 20:40 IST

MedIndia Hospital will launch PreCanCheck (pre-cancerous lesions check up) to mark Rose Day on September 22.

The day is observed in memory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose of Canada who was diagnosed with Askin’s tumour, a rare form of blood cancer, on September 22 in 1994.

Hospital chairman T.S. Chandrasekar said the decision followed the release of Indian Medical Council of Research data that showed four of the seven cancers of the digestive cancers, namely that of oesophagus, mouth, stomach, and liver, have the highest incidence in India. Gastroenterologists can identify precancerous lesions through investigations such as blood tests, ultrasound, endoscopy, colonoscopy and tumour markers and curb them, he said.

Support our reporting.
The hospital will offer free medical consultation and 20% subsidy in tests for a year until August 2023.

People may register from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all working days by calling the hospital AT 044-28312345 or toll-free digestive diseases helpline 12789.

