ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai hospital rolls out app for diabetics

February 11, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The public can use MV Diabeat to consult the multidisciplinary team at the M.V. Hospital for Diabetes for any queries related to their feet and diabetes treatment

The Hindu Bureau

Rodica Pop-Busui, president of the American Diabetes Association. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

M.V. Hospital for Diabetes here on Saturday launched a new mobile application named “MV Diabeat” to assist patients with diabetes and especially those with diabetic foot.

Releasing the application ahead of the 37th Prof. M. Viswanathan Gold Medal Oration organised by the hospital, he said the public can use MV Diabeat to consult the multidisciplinary team at the hospital for any queries related to their feet and diabetes treatment.

With India having the dubious distinction of being the “diabetes capital” of the world, he said the application could help more people to get necessary medical care at the right time. The hospital, with the expertise developed over three decades, has saved thousands of people from their legs being amputated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rodica Pop-Busui, president, American Diabetes Association (ADA), who delivered the Prof M. Viswanathan Gold Medal Oration, stressed on the need for doctors treating diabetic patients to diagnose possible heart-related ailments in those patients at an early stage.

Pointing to studies that show high mortality among diabetic patients with heart ailments, she said ADA along with cardiologists who are part of other eminent association in the U.S. have come together to form a set of guidelines that can help early identification of cardiovascular issues.

She highlighted in particular how measuring the biomarker N-terminal-pro hormone BNP (NT-proBNP) at least once a year can be useful identifying heart-related problems at an early stage. If diagnosed early, she said preventing the condition from advancing further was possible with many treatment options available at present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US