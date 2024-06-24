GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Hospital performs over 100 robotic cancer surgeries in a year

Gleneagles Global Health City celebrates its success

Published - June 24, 2024 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Gleneagles Health City completed more than 100 robotic cancer surgeries in a year. The oldest patient was an 82-year-old woman with stage 3 ovarian cancer. She underwent robotic cytoreductive surgery with Hipec. The hospital used the fourth generation Da Vinci Xi system. Actor Kamal Haasan participated in the celebrations organised on Monday.

S. Rajasundaram, director of the hospital’s cancer institute said the technology enabled the hospital to conduct cancer surgeries with unparalleled precision and efficiency, enhancing surgical capabilities and patient outcomes.

The minimally invasive approach reduced recovery time and patients were discharged within days instead of weeks. It decreased blood loss and lowered the risk of complications. 

The equipment has 3D vision and high magnification capabilities. The equipment also reduces physical strain on the surgeons, translating to sharper, more accurate procedures, he said.

Nageswar Rao, chief executive officer of the hospital and Anurag Yadav, CEO of Gleneagles Healthcare India also spoke.

