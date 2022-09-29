Chennai hospital offers warranty scheme for angioplasty procedure

ADVERTISEMENT

Promed Hospital has launched a warranty scheme for angioplasty procedure. Under the scheme, patients will be covered for any issues with stent for the first 12 months.

“There is a myth that stents can often fail and have limited longevity in comparison to bypass surgery. Any problem with stent will be dealt with at no cost to the patient for the first year without exception,” said Arun Kalyanasundaram, hospital’s director and chief cardiologist.

According to him, implementing rigorous process control using quality devices and scientifically proven evidence-based techniques ensure stents’ longevity. The procedures are offered to patients who are agreeable to optimal practices and must adhere to medication scrupulously. They must be non-smokers and must keep scheduled follow ups as well, added Dr. Arun, who has been appointed director of Asia Pacific Chronic Total Occlusion Club. He is the only Indian doctor to be appointed to the post in the history of the club that includes members from Chna, New Zealand, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong and Japan.

APCTO was established by the leaders in complex angioplasty and CTO PCI across Asia-Pacific region with an aim of establishing guidelines, algorithms and educating younger doctors.