ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai hospital offers sensory beds for non-contact monitoring of patients

March 12, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

SRM Global Hospital has adopted the new system under which biomarkers in the sensory bed pick up patient’s body vibrations, respiratory rhythm, blood pressure, pulse and oxygen levels

The Hindu Bureau

 

An artificial intelligence-powered non-contact monitoring system has been introduced at the SRM Global Hospital in Kattankulathur to keep a tab on patients’ vitals.  

V.P. Chandrasekaran, chief operating officer, said the AI non-invasive bed monitoring system involved placing a sensory bed below the patient’s mattress. Biomarkers in the sensory bed would pick up the patient’s body vibrations, respiratory rhythm, blood pressure, pulse and oxygen levels. The parameters will be displayed at multiple locations for access by doctors and nurses simultaneously making it possible for remote monitoring.

The hospital with 120 beds is a multi super speciality hospital offering personalised service, said P. Sathyanarayanan, pro-chancellor, Academics, at the SRM institution. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There are plans to increase the capacity to 300 beds in two years, a press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US