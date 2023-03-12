HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai hospital offers sensory beds for non-contact monitoring of patients

SRM Global Hospital has adopted the new system under which biomarkers in the sensory bed pick up patient’s body vibrations, respiratory rhythm, blood pressure, pulse and oxygen levels

March 12, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

An artificial intelligence-powered non-contact monitoring system has been introduced at the SRM Global Hospital in Kattankulathur to keep a tab on patients’ vitals.  

V.P. Chandrasekaran, chief operating officer, said the AI non-invasive bed monitoring system involved placing a sensory bed below the patient’s mattress. Biomarkers in the sensory bed would pick up the patient’s body vibrations, respiratory rhythm, blood pressure, pulse and oxygen levels. The parameters will be displayed at multiple locations for access by doctors and nurses simultaneously making it possible for remote monitoring.

The hospital with 120 beds is a multi super speciality hospital offering personalised service, said P. Sathyanarayanan, pro-chancellor, Academics, at the SRM institution. 

There are plans to increase the capacity to 300 beds in two years, a press release said.

Related Topics

health / private health care / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.