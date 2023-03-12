Chennai hospital offers sensory beds for non-contact monitoring of patients

March 12, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

An artificial intelligence-powered non-contact monitoring system has been introduced at the SRM Global Hospital in Kattankulathur to keep a tab on patients’ vitals.

V.P. Chandrasekaran, chief operating officer, said the AI non-invasive bed monitoring system involved placing a sensory bed below the patient’s mattress. Biomarkers in the sensory bed would pick up the patient’s body vibrations, respiratory rhythm, blood pressure, pulse and oxygen levels. The parameters will be displayed at multiple locations for access by doctors and nurses simultaneously making it possible for remote monitoring.

The hospital with 120 beds is a multi super speciality hospital offering personalised service, said P. Sathyanarayanan, pro-chancellor, Academics, at the SRM institution.

There are plans to increase the capacity to 300 beds in two years, a press release said.