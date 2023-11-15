ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai hospital launches Institute of Pulmonology

November 15, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The institute is launched to cater to the increase in respiratory illness in children and the elderly, says director of pulmonology

The Hindu Bureau

An institute for pulmonology with 10 beds and a semi-ICU was commissioned on Wednesday at Medway Hospitals here. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian who participated in the event said the State government hospitals now had access to cutting-edge technology that makes tuberculosis detection simple.  

Hospital chairman T. Palaniappan said the hospital had introduced a comprehensive lung health programme that gave a 360-degree approach to respiratory care.  The institute was launched to cater to the increase in respiratory illness in children and the elderly, said K. Supraja, director of pulmonology. In the city, 1.27 lakh people had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and across the State that number stood at 7.5 lakh, she said.    

