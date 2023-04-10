Chennai hospital introduces robot for knee replacement surgeries

April 10, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Prashanth Hospitals has commissioned a robot to conduct knee replacement surgeries. S. Arumugam, senior orthopaedic consultant and clinical lead at the Centre for Robotic Joint Reconstruction in the hospital, said the equipment is first of its kind to be installed in Chennai. It has been launched in four countries only so far. India is the fourth country, he said.

The investment would help provide precise treatment in patients with complications. “Some patients have deformities. The deformities may be due to earlier fractures, they are called extra articular deformities. The robot would help in treating such patients,” he said.

At present, one in 10 persons over the age of 60 has osteoarthritis but it could slowly increase to one in six persons, resulting in the increase in the volume of replacements. “Nowadays, I am operating on young patients, in their late 40s and early 50s. Their demands are much higher. They want to jog, play sports, and ride a bike. For this, we need good prosthesis and precise placement of the prosthesis. This robot will help in planning and take it to the next level,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company was working towards improving the quality of implants, he said. The robot takes into consideration the strength of ligaments and muscle tone and uses 3-dimensional picture of the bone and the implant. The robot reduced pain and blood loss, resulting in the patients being up on their feet faster, he added. Former Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR University Mayilvahanan Natarajan commissioned the robot and said it was a fourth-generation robot for joint reconstruction that would benefit people.

Prashanth group of hospitals chairperson C. Geetha Haripriya gave an overview of the hospital. Its managing director G. Gopalasamy and director Prashanth Krishna were present.