Chennai-headquartered Log2Base2 raises ₹1.2 crore in pre-seed funding round

Funds to be used to raise brand awareness, mainly in the U.S.

Chennai-headquartered Log2Base2 Edutech Media Private Limited has raised ₹1.2 crore ($150K) in a pre-seed round. The funding round was led by Santhosh Gopynadhan, Vice-President of Optum and Gajendran SME, Paypal, along with few of his colleagues.

Premkumar Ramakrishnan, founder and CEO of Log2Base2, said the funds raised would be used to create brand awareness, mainly in the U.S. and other countries. “It will be used to introduce new content on full stack development, system design, and object-oriented designs,” he added.

Mr. Ramakrishnan explained that the current edtech market is driven by live classes and recorded videos. “We are creating a different kind of learning platform with a complete animated visual learning experience. Our USP is animated content in regional languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Bengali,” he said.

Log2Base2 is a visual learning platform to learn programming, data structures and algorithms, and prepare for coding interview. It trains college students and working professionals. Currently, the company is working on a hiring platform called hirefreshers.com and using this, companies/start-ups can directly pick skilled talent from the Log2Base2 pool.

The firm has 3,58,169 registered users and around 12,000 paid users from over 60 countries. Around 81% of revenue comes from the Indian market, 11% revenue comes from the U.S while the remaining 8% comes from Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh.