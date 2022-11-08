Chennai-headquartered Agnikul Cosmos successfully test-fires 3D-printed rocket engine

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai-headquartered space-tech start-up Agnikul on Tuesday said it had successfully test-fired its single-piece 3D-printed engine, Agnilet, at Vertical Test Facility, Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS), at Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram. With the support of IN-SPACe and ISRO, this test was conducted to validate the technological possibility that rocket engines can be made as a single piece of hardware.

The start-up recently announced that the Government Of India had awarded it the patent for the design and manufacture of its single-piece rocket engines. Agnilet is the world’s first single-piece 3D-printed rocket engine fully designed and manufactured in India. It was successfully test-fired at IIT Madras in 2021. This new test at TERLS has validated the design and manufacturing methodology followed by the start-up. The start-up also said that this is a major milestone for 3D printing technology in India.

Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder & CEO, Agnikul, said, “Besides validating our in-house technology, this is also a huge step in understanding how to design, develop and fire rocket engines at a professional level.”

Moin SPM, co-founder & COO, Agnikul, said, “With the efforts of IN-SPACe, the private space ecosystem is growing in the right direction and also gets access to state-of-the-art technologies to make and test world-class products inside the country.”

Agnikul recently announced the inauguration of its Rocket Factory- 1, India’s first-ever rocket facility dedicated to 3D-printing such rocket engines at scale, situated at the IIT Madras Research Park. Founded in 2017 by Srinath Ravichandran, Moin SPM and Professor S.R. Chakravarthy (from IIT Madras), Agnikul is on a mission to make space accessible and affordable. The IIT Madras-incubated start-up became the first Indian company to sign an agreement with ISRO in December 2020. The agreement signed under the IN-SPACe initiative helps Agnikul access ISRO’s expertise and facilities to test its systems.

Agnikul has raised a total of ₹105 crore ($15 mn) in funding from Mayfield India, pi Ventures, Speciale Invest and a host of others, including prominent angels such as Anand Mahindra and Naval Ravikant, since 2019.