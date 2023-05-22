ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai girl, about to board train, faints, dies

May 22, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Class X student, Abinandana of Lakshmipuram Second Street at Villivakkam in Chennai, who had gone to Virudhunagar to participate in a sports event, was declared dead by doctors at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here on Monday.

Preliminary inquiries by police revealed that the girl had gone from Chennai to Virudhunagar by train on May 15 to participate in a sports event. However, she had reportedly complained of illness. After the event, the team comprising about 20 students and four trainers left Virudhunagar for Madurai by bus and reached the railway junction in the city to board Vaigai Express.

At that time, Abinandana reportedly fainted. Immediately, the 108 emergency ambulance service was called and the girl was rushed to the GRH, where she was declared dead, the police added. Further investigation is on.

