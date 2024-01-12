January 12, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Digital Connexion, a three-way joint venture between Brookfield Asset Management (“Brookfield”), Reliance Industries Limited and Digital Realty, has launched its first data centre campus catering up to 100 megawatt (MW) critical IT load capacity in Chennai.

The 10-acre campus is in Chennai’s Ambattur Industrial Estate, an important industrial and manufacturing hub.

The first phase of the data centre, MAA10, will offer 20MW of IT load and features a modular infrastructure design enabling customers to scale their infrastructure in response to varied workload demands, accommodating anything from single cabinet needs to multi-megawatt requirements.

It is equipped to support emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models. The facility also offers standardised configurations and ultrahigh-power densities (up to 70 kilowatts per rack) to meet the high-density power, suitable cooling infrastructure, and inter-connectivity demands of AI workloads.

Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan said, “ I am delighted to observe Chennai’s rapid emergence as a highly sought-after hub for data centres within the Indian landscape. The convergence of entities such as Jio, Digital Realty, and Brookfield at this event is indeed a commendable collaboration.”

The Minister further added: “As India undergoes digital transformation, marked by the digitisation of our economy, substantial growth in exports, and Software as a Service (SaaS), Chennai stands prominently as the capital of SaaS in the country. In light of these developments, I anticipate a significant upswing in the establishment and expansion of data centres to meet the demands of our increasingly digitised society.”

CB Velayuthan, CEO of Digital Connexion said, “We are excited about the launch of our first data centre in Chennai. This 100 MW campus in Ambattur is ideal, given the availability of the necessary power supply, high number of submarine cable landing stations in the local area, and the state government’s aspirations to make Chennai the top data centre hub in India.”

