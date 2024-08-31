Chennai Formula 4 night street race | Madras High Court extends deadline for obtaining FIA certificate

The Madras High Court held a special sitting on Saturday and extended from 12 noon to 8 p.m. the deadline fixed by it for obtaining Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile’s (FIA) homologation certificate before conducting India’s first Formula 4 night street car race in Chennai on Saturday and Sunday.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and P.B. Balaji accepted a request made by senior counsel P.R. Raman, representing Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), for extending the deadline since there was a delay in the process of making changes to the track as suggested by the FIA officials.

It was also brought to the notice of the court that the sudden showers in the city on Friday evening had slowed down the works. Stating that the changes suggested at turn number 19 at the track were underway, Mr. Raman was confident of obtaining the FIA certificate by around 6 p.m. after a re-inspection.

On his part, Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran gave an assurance to the court that the State government as well as the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) would not permit the race to be conducted unless RPPL, which holds the licence for conduct of Formula 4 races, obtained the FIA certificate.

After recording their submissions, the Bench ordered that the certificate must be obtained on or before 8 p.m. on Saturday failing which the event scheduled on that day should not be conducted and that it should be either deferred or rescheduled to any other day before which the FIA certificate should be obtained.

It was the first Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice Balaji which had on Thursday passed an inteirm order on a public interest litigation petition filed by BJP spokesperson A.N.R. Prasad against the conduct of the street race on a circuit created on four public roads around the Island Grounds in Chennai.

Deciding to hear the main case at length after six weeks, the first Bench had permitted SDAT as well as RPPL to conduct the night street race during the weekend on condition that the FIA licence must be obtained on or before 12 noon on Saturday.

However, moving an urgent plea before the High Court Registry on Saturday, RPPL requested the court to hold a special sitting on the same day and extend the deadline till 6 p.m. since there was a delay in making changes to a particular corner of the track as suggested by the FIA officials.

“By 6 p.m. today, the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) will release the FIA certificate,” RPPL said, adding that the track work was delayed because it was the first time that such a sporting event was being conducted in Chennai. The delay was also attributed to the sudden showers in the city on Friday evening.

“More than ₹200 crore has been spent by the petitioner and massive arrangements have been made for the safe viewership by the spectators. Around 5,000 tickets have been sold, and there would be serious prejudice and irreparable hardship caused to the petitioner in case the time is not extended from 12 noon to 6 p.m. today. On the other hand, absolutely no prejudice would be caused to anyone else if the time is extended,” the RPPL said.

The company also stated that the delay caused on Saturday would not matter much because only practice sessions were scheduled for the day and the competitive racing would take place only on Sunday.

When the filing of the urgent petition for extension of deadline was taken to the notice of the ACJ, he ordered constitution of a Bench comprising Justices R. Suresh Kumar and P.B. Balaji and the hearing took place at the senior judge’s residence at 4 p.m.