Chennai fitting place to hold G20 Education Working Group meet, says MoS

February 01, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

As one of the most important centres of learning and innovation in the country, Chennai, with a rich history and vibrant cultural and literary heritage, is a perfect setting to hold the G20 Education Working Group meeting, said L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

Addressing participants in the city on Wednesday, he said the meeting was an opportunity for member countries to underline common priorities, reiterate common commitments and evolve a common action plan for improving the reach, quality and outcomes of education.

“The aim of the Education Working Group under Indian presidency is to work collectively and evolve solutions that will help all countries and societies to strengthen their education systems and attain the targets under the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4,” he said.

India launched the National Education Policy in 2020, under which many initiatives had been rolled out to make education more inclusive, accessible, affordable, relevant to emerging needs and of high quality.

“I am sure all G20 member countries have equally rich initiatives and enlightening experiences to share with each other. Such sharing will enrich all member countries to define future strategies for betterment of education, and strengthen our hands for collective action in this regard. India attaches great importance to collaboration between G20 members in education and other fields. I take this opportunity to reiterate our commitment in this regard,” Mr. Murugan said.

The meeting had given an opportunity “to outline priorities and draw the roadmap for a common robust future. Let us all work together to build this common future, keeping education as the focal point for addressing our common challenges”, he told the delegates.

Later in the day, the delegates were taken on a trip of Mamallapuram and treated to a cultural show of the State’s art forms.

