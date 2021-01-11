Chennai DRDE unit designs products for Navy

The Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) in Avadi, a unit under the Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE), has designed various equipment for the Navy.
The CVRDE has indigenously designed and developed 3 Ton Retractable Landing Gear Systems for TAPAS and 1 Ton Landing Gear System for SWiFT UAV, an official release said. It also dedicated 18 types of filters for submarines under the Atmanirbhar programme. The equipment were handed over to the director of the Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru, by director of CVRDE, Chennai. G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, DD (R&D) and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation was present at the event.
The 18 types of state-of-the-art indigenously developed hydraulic, lubrication and fuel filters for P75 Submarine for Indian Navy, duly qualified by DGQA (N), were also handed over to the Navy.
