Chennai division of Southern Railway holds cleanliness drives as part of Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations

The 14-day drives tackled different themes, such as Swachh Stations, Swachh Train and Swachh Waterbodies and Parks

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 02, 2022 22:17 IST

The waste segregation and management model at the exhibition held by the Chennai division of Southern Railway. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

As part of its Swachhta Pakhwada and Gandhi Jayanthi celebration, the Chennai division of the Southern Railway conducted special drives on different themes.

The themes included Swachh Awareness, Swachh Samwad (cleanliness dialogue/in-house), Swachh Stations, Swachh Train, Swachh Colonies (clean residential premises), Swachh Office, Swachh Tracks and Yards, Swachh Waterbodies and Parks.

The 14-day drives culminated on Sunday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi and B.G. Mallya, General Manager of Southern Railway, participated in the programme along with Shri Ganesh, Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, and others at Dr M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Railway Station, according to a press release.

An exhibition on the performance and efficiency of the Chennai Division Environment and House Keeping Department showcasing various aspects of the cleanliness and waste managements initiatives was opened on the occasion.

Officials of the Chennai Division urged the public to keep railway premises clean and shoulder the responsibility of making India a clean country.

