Chennai count exceeds 1,000 after a week

CHENNAI

15 August 2020 02:21 IST

Another 5,890 persons tested positive for COVID-19 and 117 succumbed to the infection in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 1,187 infections, after its daily count stayed a little below the 1,000-mark for a week.

The new cases took the State’s tally to 3,26,245. With the discharge of 5,556 more persons, a total of 2,67,015 persons have been discharged till now in the State. As of now, 53,716 persons are under treatment. A total of 5,514 persons have succumbed to the infection so far.

While the city’s tally climbed to 1,14,260, of which 11,209 are active cases, Chengalpattu, with 437 fresh cases, crossed the 20,000-mark. Tiruvallur, which reported 495 new cases, now accounts for a total of 18,958 cases.

The surge in cases continued in Coimbatore and Theni. A total of 385 persons tested positive in Coimbatore, while 365 persons tested positive in Theni. Kancheepuram had 315 cases, while Cuddalore had 219. Ten districts had 100-plus cases. This included Salem 189, Ranipet 178, Vellore 177 and Pudukottai 155.

The number of cases dropped to 46 and 90 in Madurai and Virudhunagar respectively. Thoothukudi recorded 60 cases.

Of the 117 deaths (83 in government hospitals and 34 in private ones), Chennai accounted for 25, while Coimbatore, Theni, Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai had eight deaths each. This included a 29-year-old man from Tiruvallur who had no co-morbidities and was admitted to a private hospital on August 9 with complaints of headache, throat pain for five days and left upper limb and lower limb weakness and slurring of speech. He died on August 13 due to cardio respiratory arrest, acute coronary syndrome, septic shock and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 33-year-old man from Tirupattur died in a private medical college hospital in Vellore on August 12 due to COVID-19. He was admitted with complaints of bleeding manifestations for 20 days.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 70,153 samples were tested in the State.

4 deaths in Puducherry

Four more COVID-19 deaths saw the toll in the Union Territory rise to 106, while 328 new cases were reported on Friday. The overall COVID tally is closing in on the 7,000 mark and aggregated 6,995 cases.

All the deaths were in Puducherry — two in Jipmer and two in IGMCRI. The patients, in the 52-70 age group including one woman, had diabetes/hypertension. With this, the deaths in Puducherry alone stood at 90.

Of the new admissions, 310 were in Puducherry, followed by Karaikal (17) and Yanam (one). They were identified after the examination of 1,102 samples. The positivity rate was 29.76%, the fatality rate 1.52% and the recovery rate 57.31%, S. Mohan Kumar, Health Director, said.

There are 2,880 active cases, including 1,048 in home isolation, in the Union Territory. As many as 181 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours. So far, 4,009 patients have been treated and discharged so far.

Till now, 52,022 samples have been tested, of which 44,028 samples came back negative and the test results of 438 are awaited.