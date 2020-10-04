Chennai Corporation brings back containment zones

With Chennai reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Greater Chennai Corporation has gone back to declaring affected areas as containment zones to arrest the spread of the infection.
A senior civic official said in the last week, the city’s daily count had been exceeding 1,200 cases. As per the micro plan strategy, it was proposed that streets with more than one case would be barricaded. The official said that containment zones had been put up at three places in the Kodambakkam zone, four streets in Alandur and two areas in Sholinganallur zone.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath