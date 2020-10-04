Tamil Nadu

Chennai Corporation brings back containment zones

With Chennai reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Greater Chennai Corporation has gone back to declaring affected areas as containment zones to arrest the spread of the infection.

A senior civic official said in the last week, the city’s daily count had been exceeding 1,200 cases. As per the micro plan strategy, it was proposed that streets with more than one case would be barricaded. The official said that containment zones had been put up at three places in the Kodambakkam zone, four streets in Alandur and two areas in Sholinganallur zone.

