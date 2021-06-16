Chennai Corporation asks function organisers to strictly adhere to SOPs

The Chennai Corporation has directed the owners of the marriage halls, hotels, community halls and temple authorities to register all marriage functions in the portal http://covid19.chennaicorporation.gov.in/covid/marriage_hall/ as part of COVID-19 prevention measures.

A meeting was chaired by Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi with the owners of the marriage halls, hotels, community halls and temple authorities in Ripon Building on Wednesday in which City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal also participated.

The Corporation, citing the relaxation allowed for marriages to be conducted with 50 guests, has instructed the function organisers to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of compulsory wearing of face masks, maintenance of social distancing and installation of sanitisers at the entrance of the marriage halls.

The Commissioner directed all the function organisers to compulsorily file the details of the marriage function and the strict following of SOPs. He also pointed out based on the details filed in the portal, the revenue officials would be making surprise visits to check the compliance of the SOPs and in case of failure to adhere to the norms, cases would be filed against the organisers by the civic body under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.