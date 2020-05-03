Chennai continues to account for bulk of new cases

Chennai reported 174 of the 231 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

This is the highest ever single-day spike the State has reported till now, taking its tally to 2,757*.

Of the 231 new patients, 158 were men, 72 women and one was a 48-year-old transperson in Chennai. The youngest among the new COVID-19 patients was a 14-day-old baby in Kancheepuram.

A 76-year-old woman from Chennai died due to COVID-19 at 5.30 p.m. on May 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. With this, the State has reported 29 deaths due to COVID-19.

Sample testing

The State’s single-day sample count crossed the 10,000-mark. A total of 10,127 samples were tested. This took the total number of samples tested so far to 1,39,490.

With another 29 persons discharged from hospitals across the State, the total number of persons discharged increased to 1,341. In Chennai alone, a total of 223 persons have been discharged till now, followed by 127 in Coimbatore and 108 in Tiruppur. The total number of active cases in the State was 1,384, according to a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

With Chennai adding 174 more cases to its tally, the total number of cases in the city stand at at 1,257. Along with Chennai, 13 more districts have reported fresh cases — 18 in Ariyalur, 13 in Kancheepuram, seven in Tiruvallur, five in Chengalpattu, two each in Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tiruppur and Villupuram, and one each in Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Theni.

Another nine children in the 0-12 age group have tested positive, taking the total number of affected children in the age group to 159. As on date, a total of 2,318 persons in the 13-60 age group and 280 persons aged above 60 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

One more private testing facility has been approved — the Metropolis Healthcare, Chennai. As of now, the State has 34 testing facilities in the government and 13 facilities in the private sector.

A total of 1,30,132 persons, including 10,049 today, have been tested so far. A total of 35,418 persons are under home quarantine and 40 in government quarantine facilities. Another 2,099 individuals with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 have been admitted to isolation wards in various hospitals.