Chennai college celebrates 75th anniversary, Independence Day

Stella Maris College for Women had two reasons to celebrate August 15 – not only is it the country’s Independence Day but it is also the day the college was established. The college completed 75 years on Monday.

A.X. Alexander, former Director-General of Police, hoisted the National Flag on the occasion and recalled the struggles of freedom fighters and the country’s revolutionary leaders.

He called for eliminating issues such as lack of integrity in public life, corruption, casteism, lack of hygiene and proper disposal of plastic waste. He praised the founding Franciscan Missionaries of Mary Sisters and their efforts to empower women.

Chief guest and chairman and managing director of Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) Mallika Srinivasan called for the need to rededicate to inclusive growth and empowerment of women. She highlighted the importance of addressing the diversity gap and be active agents of change that altered lives of men and women.

College Principal Sr. Rosy Joseph said for a year the college had held events to commemorate the milestone. “As we march towards our centennial milestone, we continue to renew our commitment to the growth and progress of the nation and pledge to work for the continued development of all her people so that we can claim true freedom,” she said.

The college annual magazine was launched on the occasion. A book, The flora of Stella Maris: A field guide, curated by the Department of Botany, was also launched.

Head of the department Antony Rose Immaculate said the book described 207 species of plants on the campus. The book could serve as resource for scholars and students and an informative read for environmentalists and public, she added.